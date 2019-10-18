Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $192.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.54 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $2,766,451.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,519,399.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total transaction of $467,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pool by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.