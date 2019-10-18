Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.22. Pool also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.01. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,329. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $228.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average of $188.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an in-line rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Pool in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.50.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.20 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,220.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

