Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $9,578.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00007939 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,378,710 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

