Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Holdings Increased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,756 shares during the quarter. Plantronics comprises 2.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Plantronics worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,912,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,261,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,661 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 845,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 382,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLT. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of PLT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 3,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,856. Plantronics Inc has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $447.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

