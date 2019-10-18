Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 15% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $1,507.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00228445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.01133402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029306 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089741 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 125,332,567 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.