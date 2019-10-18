Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Hologic, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hologic in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Hologic stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. Hologic has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Hologic news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,243,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,191,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

