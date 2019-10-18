Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 19,723 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000.

PAVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 5,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

