Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 9,394 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 1,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,655. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

