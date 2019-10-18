Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 156.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $75.05. 4,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,526. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6735 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.