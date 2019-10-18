Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of PING stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ping Identity stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.