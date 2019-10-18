Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,291. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,043,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,380,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

