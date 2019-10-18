Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $731.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,583. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $130,483.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,343 shares of company stock valued at $721,956 in the last three months. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

