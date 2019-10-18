Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 328.50 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), 262,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 88,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.08).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.72.

Get Phoenix Spree Deutschland alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a €0.02 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

In other news, insider Quentin Spicer acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,864 ($32,489.22).

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.