Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.
Shares of PM stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $81.16. 2,064,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,917. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.