Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $81.16. 2,064,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,917. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.