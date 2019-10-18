Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.88. 77,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.32.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7636 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.