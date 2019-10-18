Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,750 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. 2,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,753. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

