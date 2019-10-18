Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $811,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of SIVR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,559. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

