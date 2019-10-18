Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at CIBC

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. GMP Securities lowered Petrus Resources from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of PRQ opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

