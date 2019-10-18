Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 15,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.49. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.