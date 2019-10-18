Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) vs. AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Head-To-Head Comparison

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AGM Group and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 4.55% 7.51% 4.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and Perion Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $5.11 million 81.47 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Perion Network $252.85 million 0.55 $8.12 million $0.31 17.26

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AGM Group and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than AGM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perion Network beats AGM Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.