Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 262,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 59.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Vince J. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $372,710. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. 51,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,315. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

