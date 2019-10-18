Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $7.83 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

