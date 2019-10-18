Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 41,444 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,444 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Triton International worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

TRTN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.02%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $38.00 target price on Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

