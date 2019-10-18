Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,938 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $2,968,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $756,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 53,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,859,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research set a $38.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.80. 31,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,858. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

