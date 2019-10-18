Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,280 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 294.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,178. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.