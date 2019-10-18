Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 52,793 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of HMHC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.38. 741,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,903. The company has a market cap of $580.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

