PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PEP opened at $136.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

