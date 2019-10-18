PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $136.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.