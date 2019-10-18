Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.54

Shares of Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $10.50. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

