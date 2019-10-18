People (CVE:PEO) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on People (CVE:PEO) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PEO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on People from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on People from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

PEO stock remained flat at $C$9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31. People has a 52 week low of C$6.18 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.08 million and a PE ratio of -35.43.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

