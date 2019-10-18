Peony Market Cap Reaches $26,204.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market capitalization of $26,204.00 and $1,221.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peony has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,274,506 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,673 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

