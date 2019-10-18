Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 289.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $846,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $1,193,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,693 shares of company stock worth $6,230,350. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

