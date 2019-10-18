Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
PAG opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
