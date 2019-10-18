Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

PAG opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

