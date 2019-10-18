Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry in the past year. In second-quarter 2019, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. However, the top line witnessed a sharp improvement year over year. Penn National’s initiatives, involving revenue-boosting and cost-saving initiatives, are expected to reap recurring benefits over the years. Furthermore, the company reported margin expansion and may continue to do so, courtesy of its ongoing refinements in procurement, marketing and labor management. Moreover, the company is focusing on sports betting expansion to drive growth. To this end, Penn National has announced historic strategic partnerships with DraftKings, PointsBet, theScore and The Stars Group. The acquisition of Pinnacle also bodes well for the company.”

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 240,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,177. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 320.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $360,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.