Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.33, 1,808 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of $26.67 million and a PE ratio of -21.08.

About Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

