PeepCoin (PCN) Trading 123.7% Higher Over Last Week

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Bleutrade. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $138,130.00 and $200.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 123.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002377 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 108,275,517,486 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,517,486 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

