Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSP. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.93) price target (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.51)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 371 ($4.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 392.14 ($5.12).

LON CSP opened at GBX 364.60 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 321.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.08. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.60 ($4.70).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

