Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on the stock.

LOOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lookers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

Shares of LON LOOK opened at GBX 53.81 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.89. The firm has a market cap of $210.19 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.80 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas Raban purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Also, insider Tony Bramall purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £275,000 ($359,336.21). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,630,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,170,000.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

