Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Given New $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Peabody Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Peabody Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 784,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $2,772,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 859,698 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,796 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 152.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

