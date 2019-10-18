PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.24

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.24 and traded as low as $11.32. PCM Fund shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 56,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.