PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 284,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 223,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on PAVmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 206.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

