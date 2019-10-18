PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSR opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. PASSUR Aerospace has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.
PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile
