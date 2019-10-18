PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSR opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. PASSUR Aerospace has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

