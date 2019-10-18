Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

