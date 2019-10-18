Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Pareteum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pareteum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of TEUM stock remained flat at $$0.83 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,738. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pareteum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

