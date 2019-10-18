Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 8,634 Shares of Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 6.96% of Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SCID stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

