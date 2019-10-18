Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 13,189 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Op Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Op Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 1,003.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Op Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

Op Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

