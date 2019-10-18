Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 173,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 191,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

SBGL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.