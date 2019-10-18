Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 27,166 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.3% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 152,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 773,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 103.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

In other Intrepid Potash news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $112,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,099,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,269.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 121,896 shares of company stock worth $364,099 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

