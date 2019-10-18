Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,878 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 338,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

FATE opened at $14.60 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $923.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $303,485.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,655. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

