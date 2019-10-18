ParallelCoin Reaches Market Cap of $207,484.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00008282 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $207,484.00 and $498.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

